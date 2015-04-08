A brand new event taking place in the heart of the capital, this three- day showcase provides the global superyacht and luxury industries the opportunity to combine efforts and gain direct access to the UK's burgeoning high net-worth sector.

While the annual London Boat Show provides an insight into the marine sector, with some world respected luxury yachting exhibitors taking part, this is a yacht exhibit on another level of luxury.

Focusing on the superyacht community, as well as the world of unbridled luxury lifestyle, the LYJAPCS is set to bring about a new era of change for London in regards to its place in global yachting geography thanks to a dedicated exhibit both in Billingsgate Market and on the water at St Katherine Docks.

The show will be running from April 8th - 10th and Superyachts.com will be delivering news and video directly from the first ever London Yacht, Jet & Prestige Car Show.