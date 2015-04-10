“I think London’s been crying out for an event”, explains Patrick Coote, Sales and Marketing Director of Blohm + Voss. “We have a lot of our clients based in the UK, or visiting the UK a lot […] an event in London makes sense.”

The inaugural show has already set a high bar in regards to the level of support from world renowned exhibitors, who have simultaneously created unparalleled access for London’s high-net-worths to network with the finest yacht builders, brokers and designers of all sizes.

Not only was the exhibitor list strong on both the luxury and yachting sides, but revered names in the industry have all made an appearance to show their support for the show and get a feel for the UK’s first superyacht and luxury exhibit.

The luxury showcase on display added another level to the lifestyle access provided by exhibitors, creating a chance for luxury aficionados to learn about the yachting sector and vice versa.

There is already an active rumour mill surrounding the positive activity from luxury exhibitors, which includes strong leads for respected car brands and straight sales of high-quality luxury goods, but activity within the yachting sector takes much more time to develop.

“I think it’s a fallacy for people to think you come to the show and you write contracts, it’s not how it works” adds Daryl Wakefield, President of Westport. “You meet people here, you shake their hands and it takes a couple of years to develop that relationship”.

While a sense of positivity across the show is clearly noticeable, business to business activity remains dominant; however, this is the first show of it’s kind and will take time to develop in order to unlock the full potential of this, already prestigious, three-day event.

