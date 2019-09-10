Port Denia is no traditional marina. “It is predominantly a place for extended berths,” explains Richard, “Your typical Caribbean-and-Med-hopping yacht will return from the other side of the Atlantic in April and cruise into Denia, to enjoy some maintenance before starting the Med season,” Port Denia is the logistical marina - a place that owners and crew can enjoy while using the docking and shipyard services.

Denia is the ideal jumping-off point for the region, located at the tip of the Costa Blanca and the closest point on the mainland to the Balearic Islands. “Yacht owners tend to use Denia as a base for their private or charter vessels, a tranquil port to return to between trips along the coastline,” Richard continues. It is no exaggeration to call Denia the gateway to the Balearics, with daily ferries departing for Ibiza, Formentera and Mallorca every day. Further, the marina is owned by Abel Matutes, who also owns Palladium Group, which includes Ushuaia in Ibiza. As a result, they have a special connection with Ibiza and can offer discounts for crew or guests when visiting.

As well as being strategically located, Denia is also state-of-the-art when it comes to facilities, able to host superyachts ranging from 31m to 135m in length. “We can provide up to 1000 amps shore power for the most demanding of superyachts,” Richard elaborates, “We have a fuel dock bunkering service, as well as a Bonded Warehouse in our shipyard - all the goods in the bounded warehouse may be stored without payment of duty.”

The fact that Port Denia is both a marina and a shipyard is a huge drawcard in itself. “In the winter, yachts can both have a safe, interesting place to berth whilst carrying out necessary shipyard maintenance and/or refit projects in the shipyard, just 100 metres across the water,” Richard explains. The marina is located right opposite the shipyard, so a yacht can be hauled out on the slipway (up to 1200GT) or via the 150GT travel lift. Further, the port can now perform maintenance work from the comfort of a yacht berth, from 30m to 135m LOA.

Between Port Denia’s strategic placement, the quality of its superyacht facilities and the idyllic natural surroundings, it is no wonder that record amounts of superyachts are choosing this marina as a base for extended periods between seasons.