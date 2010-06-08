The Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2010 will take place at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, located in the enchanting village of Porto Cervo on the northern coast of Sardinia. The Club itself overlooks the Piazza Azzurra and dominates the New Marina, considered to be one of the most stunning and functional structures of its kind.

Edoardo Recchi, Sports Director of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, has split the fleet of 28 participating yachts into two separate divisions: Racing and Cruising, with the aim of making competition as exciting as possible.

The five yachts in the Racing Division are Highland Fling, Indio, Magic Carpet 2, My Song and Y3K. The five yachts will have a fleet start and the twenty three yachts in the cruising division will start at one minute intervals on a pursuit start.

The 23 yachts in the Cruising Division will include the 45m Salperton IV, the 45m Saudade and the 31m Gliss, who is returning to defend her title from 2009.

We look forward to keeping you posted on the results of this prestigious regatta over the next four days.