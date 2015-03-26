Fincantieri

Builders of the 133.9m Serene, which was launched in the 2011, and the 140m superyacht Victory, which found it’s way into the Top 100 in 2014, Fincantieri is an Italian builder which entered into the large yacht market and left a powerfully lasting impression.

Several new projects will be on display during the London Yacht, Jet and Prestige Car Show, such as the new Vanitas, 123 metres of luxury created by Andrea Vallicelli and the “Skyback with Crystal Beach” measuring 80 m.

Abeking & Rasmussen

German builders Abeking & Rasmussen are the engineers and construction experts behind superyacht projects such as the 60m motor yacht Excellence V, the 60m Kaiser and the 82.3m superyacht Secret to name a few. With a portfolio of incredible superyachts on the water, Abeking & Rasmussen can be found at B05 during the LYJAPCS.

Benetti

Currently building their largest projects to date, Benetti is joining the list of exhibitors at the LYJAPCS after signing a two yacht contracts over 100 metres and making their mark as one of the oldest and most successful yacht builders in the world. Benetti recently launched the 60m motor yacht Formosa, their latest in a long portfolio of yachts, and can be found at stand D12.

Amels

One of the world’s most prolific Dutch yacht builders, Amels is responsible for the LIMITED EDITION range which sports a distinctive Tim Heywood design and expert engineering throughout. Amels are also currently building their largest project to date and recently announced their move toward building fully custom yachts. Located at B04, Amels signature style will be on display after the yard recently launched the revolutionary Madame Kate and the 55m Amels 180.

Blohm+Voss

The revered German builders of the 162m superyacht Eclipse will be showcasing the brand-new BV80 project at the London Yacht, Jet and Prestige Car Show. Shortly after announcing their return to the semi-custom market with this striking project, the BV80 took off quickly and Blohm+Voss has already stated that the project is in an advanced stage of development. Located at A06, the project will be on full display.

CRN

Another major Italian shipyard, CRN successfully launched two yachts in 2014 - the 61m Saramour and the 73m Yalla - and entered into the large yacht market in 2013 with the famed launch of their 80m superyacht Chopi Chopi. Experts in both style and function, CRN will be presenting their portfolio to the UK capital at B09.

Lurssen

After the Lurssen superyacht Kismet travelled down the Thames earlier this year, the revered German yard has rarely been out of the spotlight. Now, with the successful launch of the 125m Tatiana taking place last week, the builders of Azzam - the largest yacht in the world at 180 metres - and one of the busiest large yacht builders in the world will be in London to discuss their projects at stand B10.

Majesty Yachts

Gulf Craft and Majesty Yachts unveiled the brand-new Majesty 122 at the 2015 Dubai Yacht Show this month and are now heading to the London Yacht, Jet and Prestige Car Show to showcase their portfolio of luxury yachts.

Nautor's Swan

Expert builders of the distinguished SwanLine sailing yacht range, Nautor’s Swan are undergoing an exceptionally busy year in regards to new launches and Club Swan events. Nautor’s Swan are currently constructing the Swan 95S, the Swan 60RS, as well as the the first of four flagship yachts sold, the Swan 115, which is scheduled to launch this year.

Oyster

Oyster recently announced their largest project to date with Humphreys Yacht Design, the Oyster 118, and is now undergoing the first phases of construction. The Oyster 118 represents the Humphreys studio’s largest model for Oyster Yachts to date, in a range that now spans from 46-118ft. A British shipyard and a revered UK yacht building brand, Oyster can be found at E01 with the new Oyster 825 at berth Y10.

Pendennis

Another British name in the yacht building sector, Pendennis recently re-launched the 50m classic motor yacht Malahne after a full-on 30 month refit and will be attending the London Yacht, Jet & Prestige Car Show (stand D06) to showcase their world-class superyacht services.



Princess

During the LYJAPCS, Princess Yachts will be presenting three contemporary yachts on the water: V72, 88 and the 30 metre Princess 98. Guests can step on board these yachts and experience the world-class quality of a Princess motor yacht, while catching up with their latest projects at their stand in D01.

Sanlorenzo

With offices around the world, including a brand-new office in Shanghai, the Italian yacht-builder will be presenting their latest projects at the LYJAPCS after introducing their new SL76 and SL86 projects to the world.

Soraya

Creators of the Soraya 46 and the Soraya 70, this distinctive style of superyacht marks the yard’s entrance into the market and will be coming to the LYJAPCS after completing the Soraya 46 in Antalya, Turkey.

Sunseeker

A name synonymous with British yachting, Sunseeker are staple marine brand and will be in attendance at the LYJAPCS with their latest yacht models and experts from across their Sunseeker Charter offices.

Sunrise Yachts

Sunrise Yachts, the European shipyard in Turkey, will be in attendance to present the spectacular Sunrise 68m project, designed by A. Vallicelli & Co, with interiors by Focus Yacht Design, at the London Yacht, Jet & Prestige Car Show (stand B02). The project is currently under construction, with the hull and superstructure close to assembly. Delivery is scheduled in 2017.

The shipyard currently has five yachts under construction and is getting ready for the launch of its Sunrise 63m “Irimari”, designed by Espen Oeino and Focus Yacht Design, to be delivered Summer 2015.

The London Yacht, Jet & Prestige Car Show will be running from the 8th April to the 10th and are already preparing to introduce high net worths and luxury lifestyle aficionados to the world of yachting with a legion of world revered superyacht builders and designers behind them. For more information on the LYJAPCS, keep a look out on Superyachts.com as we’ll be bringing you the updates directly from the show. For a full list of the exhibitors attending, click here.