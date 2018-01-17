A warm dusty morning at the Antigua Charter Show turned out to be the perfect time to visit Illusion V. It’s likely that Illusion V’s decks are always so pristine; but the smaller details, from vibrant flowers to tropical table-settings painted the picture of a superyacht more than ready for charter. Greeted by an equally pristine crew, we took a tour before sitting down and talking in depth with Captain, Just Vreisendorp.

In response to such a warm welcome, it felt natural to ask how exactly the crew add to guests experience on deck, Just began, “I think the owner is very particular about his crew and I’m almost getting part of the furniture I think… with a few others on board! We’ve been working for such a long time together, so we try to keep crew and I think if you have a happy crew you have happy guests on board.” In fact, the crew even made the media team at home; camera crew and all.

Chief Officer, Matt Havemann talked more about how Illusion V’s sleek surface transforms into a catalyst for adventure. He describes, “We’re incredibly adventurous on board this boat. Yes, it’s ultra-luxurious [...] but we do have such a fun crew and the Captains are so confident in their ability that we like to get really close to the shore, which I guess is a little different to other boats.”

Seeing images of the 58m almost touching the shore; it’s clear he’s not exaggerating. It may be a challenge but one worth the navigation even just for the photo opportunity.

Matt elbarated, “So finding a secluded bay where we can get right up close in this beautiful water and tie up which is really fun for the crew and also great for the guests because you know we have this suspense where you’re getting this boat which is normally out at anchor [...] and you know it’s in swimming pool water.” To top it off, the crew kept referring to the yacht’s custom beach set up, which really takes private beach club to an otherworldly level.

But with all these unique features (not to mention the humidor, two tenders and a fully custom set of water toys) where best to soak them all in? Matt continued, “Of course everyone has heard of the milk-run [...] but because of our itinerary with our boss, Greece is just amazing. We’ve done it pretty extensively and love going down to the Islands that everyone knows about [...] but there’s so many islands in Greece that you never really get to see… so i guess if you use the boat for its mobility and its purpose, it’s awesome.”

To top it all off, Illusion V’s newest addition is Chief Stewardess and yoga instructor Shannon McAlister; who solidifies Illusion V’s status as a bali-chic retreat on the water. Chartering throughout the Caribbean this season, and next in the Med, Illusion V is a statement in style and a lesson in barefoot luxury.