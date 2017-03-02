Characterised by an unrivalled use of onboard space, innovative design and performance, Gulf Craft makes its ‘firsts’ more exciting than ever with the Majesty 100.

With a unique semi-convertible fly-bridge, the first in Gulf Craft’s collection to have this feature, guests can enjoy sitting within its spacious lounge area to enjoy breathtaking views of the vast seascape – not only as though they are seated in a traditional fly-bridge, but with the added luxury and comfort offered by indoor living.

This unique concept that offers a seamless blend of internal and external living synonymous with yachting, is exciting as it is innovative, one that balanaces perfectly with its powerful propulsion system, boasting a maximum nautical speed of 23 knots.

Majesty 100's exterior, interior, and naval architecture are courtesy of Gulf Craft’s very own in-house Design Studio, which basis its innovation on the simple principle of “maximizing space and stretching the outdoor experience through to the interior”.

With its sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows allowing natural light to flow in abundance to its lavish lounging areas magnificently laid out across her 32-meter length, this concept is well executred. To add to its allure, a built-in Bang & Olufsen speaker system makes it perfect for entertaining and confirms Gulf Craft's reputation for illustrious quality and innovation.

Gulf Craft’s latest reveal also expresses another break through, an indication of a recovering demand for mid-range yachts which the company’s CEO, Erwin Bamps, attributes to two factors: upcoming waterfront developments and a growing appetite for luxury cruising among the region’s affluent millennials.

Sharing his thoughts Erwin Bamps states, “This is a very exciting time for us as yacht builders,” said Bamps. “From the recently announced Dubai Harbour project and the Dubai Canal, to the Deira Islands and the Port Rashid Marina, aspiring yacht owners will soon be spoiled for choice when it comes to how and where they want to use their craft. Combined, these ambitious waterfront projects will pave the way to a thriving yachting community that will largely be comprised of younger boaters.

“Because of her practical, yet powerful, attributes in both engineering and design, the Majesty 100 is perfect for entry-level superyacht owners, whether they are looking for a waterfront retreat or an oceangoing adventure.”

Majesty 100's exciting debut at the Dubai International Boat Show, as well as turning heads, has made many eagerly anticipating Gulf Craft's next step in innovation.