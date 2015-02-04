How did the Green & Mingarelli Design brand come to be?

“I met Pietro 12 years ago when I was designing a 37 meter yacht at ISA. Pietro was the architect brought in by ISA to assist me on the build We clicked immediately and have worked together ever since. Having worked together for so long three years ago Pietro and I decided to set up our own company, Green and Mingarelli, in Monaco."



At which point did you begin to create everything from exterior styling to manufacturing furniture on board?

"Pietro’s background was working for shipyards, styling both interiors and exteriors. He learnt from many things his peers including the manufacturing of furniture and over the years came in contact with many artisans in yacht making. When I met up with him Pietro was designing interiors of yachts and homes. Partnering together we were able to combine our skills and knowledge and started to use some of the best yacht cabinetry makers that Pietro knew to create our own furniture. Today we have the unique Lalique Maison line of which there are 375 pieces of soft and hard furnishings, which are created with Lalique crystal from France and made in Italy. On our last yacht Illusion V most of the loose furniture was designed and made by ourselves under the name G&M."



What is the draw of all-encompassing design for owners?

"As I have had vast experience, as I am fortunate to live on a yacht 6 months of the year. I understand how they need to function. In that respect I have an edge! Pietro and I love creating beautiful yachts. They are luxurious and homely with a good layout throughout offering easy and practical living."



What can you tell us about your portfolio?

“We’ve done 15 yachts together. The smallest was a Mangusta and we are currently working on a 90-meter yacht. We are also working on a Boutique Lalique Hotel. Over the past 12 years we have built and designed houses, refurbished flats, developments and offices! Our portfolio also includes the interior design of 3 Gulfstreams and helicopters. If our client wishes we are able to provide the full package comprising of all the furnishings down to sheets ,towels and teaspoons both for yachts and homes too."

What can you tell us about the Illusion V project with Benetti?

“This is the fifth yacht for this client and he trusts us implicitly. Our brief was ‘a warm comfy, family boat with 2 master cabins’ as this client also likes to charter his yacht, however he also wanted it to have a sense of luxury at the same time. He loves Lalique so our theme was set when on presentation of the Lalique crystal rose, finishes of Goat parchment and shagreen he turned around and said ‘get on with it!’.

We knew what the family wanted and subsequently only saw the client five times during the whole build process. They left us to it. We always come up with our own bespoke exterior furniture and this time we went to Bali. We created a coconut and mother of pearl lacquered range of exterior furniture from sun loungers to arm chairs, dining chairs and so on. The tables were all inlaid with mother of pearl in the shape of the rose. Exterior cushions took months to create as they were beautifully embroidered with the rose.



The sun deck is awesome as it is all on one level! There is a wonderful plunge pool, barbecue, large bar, exterior dining, indoor dining if you wish on is able to close the area under the mast and experience indoor outdoor dining in the comfort of air-conditioning and a beautiful 75 inch hidden TV. We designed magnificent floor to ceiling windows for the interior, which now offers wonderful light into the main salon of the yacht. Our client didn’t want a formal dining space so we created a dining table of 8 in the entrance of the salon, sumptuous seating and a high coffee table in the middle with a great bar at the back of the room, all made in walnut, shagreen and goat parchment. The staircase is breathtaking with embossed walls and sprays of 3 dimensional roses. There are six cabins and a small cozy cinema room. The upper deck salon provides a great family area."

How do you approach new projects, be it on land, sea or air?

"We listen to what the client would like and build around that. The brief is very important."



Do you have any words of wisdom for designers looking to enter into the world of design?

“I think you have to have a good eye to enter into this business. Believe in yourself. Don’t offer your client too many options; you’ll only confuse them. Stick to your style and what you are good at."



Do you have anything on the drawing board at the moment you can tell us about?

"We are currently working on a 90-meter new build yacht interior and exterior. We’re also designing and making the furniture for the Boutique Lalique Hotel, which was Monsieur Rene Lalique’s old home near to his crystal factory and museum in Wingen, near Strasbourg. It is a complete renovation with a very modern new build addition of a 3-star Michelin gastronomique restaurant. We are recreating something with a lot of history and creating something really exciting."