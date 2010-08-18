Held at the prestigious Yacht Club de Monaco on Wednesday 22 September 2010, the event is now in its fourth year and offers itself as the ideal opportunity for wining, dining and networking against the stunning backdrop of the Monaco Yacht Show.

In a challenging economic climate, organizations like ISS and PYA rely on the unwavering commitment of companies like these whose support enables the associations to create dynamic networking functions which are more critical than ever to the success of the large yacht industry.

“A few years ago, you might have got by without needing to attend mixers but now forging meaningful business to business relationships is perhaps the jewel in the marketing crown,” says Andrew Schofield, PYA’s President. “The willingness of BlackStar, DuPont, GMC and Viking to provide funding so that we can host our colleagues at a venue like the Yacht Club de Monaco is a testimony to their understanding of the way our industry works,” he continues.

Over the years, the Meeting of the Associations has also featured an International Wine Tasting which is also supported fully by sponsorship. Representing French, Italian and New World wines respectively, PYA and ISS welcome back Froggy Gourmet, SO.SE.MA and Shore Solutions as returning and committed supporters of the event.

For the complete run down of the Monaco Yacht Show, Superyachts.com will be providing news as it happens from the world renowned and widely respected superyacht show.