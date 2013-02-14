To help give you an idea of what you can expect from the show, here’s a run-down of the most notable superyachts on display and available for sale this week.

Diamonds Are Forever

The size and sophistication of Diamonds are Forever is something I am lucky enough to have seen first hand, offering a discerning owner everything they could desire with a characteristic Benetti designed and built exterior profile combined with an opulent interior design by Evan K Marshall.

Measuring 60.95m (199’11”ft), Diamonds Are Forever will be on display with Worth Avenue Yachts and turning heads across the show due to her truly distinctive exterior style.

Mi Sueño

After recently leaving the Rybovich dry docks, Mi Sueño has arrived at the Miami Boat Show docks, ready to wow crowds with her distinctive style and elegance. Measuring 57.9m (189’11”ft), guests are greeted by an impressive foyer as you enter from main deck exterior space, presenting a modern wine cellar as just one of her many alluring features.

Endless Summer

After recently announcing the signing of the stunning 37.7m (124’) superyacht Endless Summer for sale, Y.CO will be introducing this classic motor yacht to the masses at the Miami Boat Show.

Built by the Australian shipyard Lloyd’s Ships in 1986, this classic motor yacht underwent an extensive refit project in 2012; making Endless Summer a stylish and meticulously maintained superyacht perfect for any discerning owner.

Shalimar

Designed by the venerable Terrence Disdale and built by Benetti Yachts, the 36m motor yacht Shalimar will be on display this week with IYC. Her open aft deck is perfect for entertaining or al fresco dining whilst her Conforzi Design interior brings a whole new light to luxurious sophistication.