If the Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show proved anything, it was that America is facing a resurgence in demand and a new influx of interest which is driving a steady return to recovery.

News of sales floated through the show as visitors strolled through the long stretch of yachts on display in the Miami sun - Show Managements’ largest yacht display in Miami to date.

“I think the brokerage market is incredibly strong,” explains Thom Conboy of Burger Yachts. “It may retract, but only because of inventory, so not because of demand but because of supply.”

“I think there’s a general pick up in activity that we’re seeing around the world,” adds Michael White, a new addition to the Worth Avenue Yachts team. “I still don’t think the market is strong but I do think that owners are realising now that the market has dropped and their expectations are becoming more realistic and therefore we’re seeing much more activity.”

“This show is very important to our continued success,” explains Shannon McCoy of Worth Avenue Yachts. “We’ve delivered fifteen yachts in the past four months. We’ve already had several offers on the nine yachts we have on display here, the buzz surrounding the show is good and the clientele that’s here is very qualified and serious."

“The Miami Boat Show is always one of the biggest events we do every year,” concludes James Henderson, CEO of the Ferretti Group America. “This year particularly we have twenty-five boats on display at 130 million dollars of retail value and I think it’s the biggest new boat display in the history of Show Management in Miami and it’s certainly the biggest boat show we’ve done in Miami.”

Highlights of the show included the 50m Arianna, which was the host of the lavish Voli Vodka launch on Thursday, the long list of world renowned exhibitors, new large yachts, stock yachts, cruisers and sportfishers and not to mention the Villa Vecchia estate.

We’ll be publishing interviews from across the show over the next week so keep an eye on the site for in-depth insights into the new American re-emergence.