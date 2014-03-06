“The demand for space at MYS has always been a challenge for more than ten years,” said Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show, “The improving global economy and expanding demand in developing economies for exclusive products and services like what can offer the superyachting industry was full of meaning for us and for Monaco also. Jointly with the Monaco Government, the MYS has achieved to extend the footprint in 2014, which will enable to welcome the jewel of international superyachting to Monaco, world capital of yachting”.

The MYS floating area has been extended to the port entrance in front of the new Monaco Yacht Club and Quai Rainier 1er Grand Amiral de France (map attached), opening space for 118 yachts up to 120 metres for an average length over 50 metres. The exhibition area is also wider, with around 400 additional square metres for stands.

This annual, one-of-a-kind event attracts industry leaders and billionaires from around the world to catch up on the latest trends in the superyacht industry and acquire these Jewels of the Seas in the glamorous setting of the Principality of Monaco.