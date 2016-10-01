Over 125 superyachts on the water and even more harboured in Monaco Bay, the Monaco Yacht Show is a showcase of reverence, which fired the starting pistol on industry activity on Tuesday 27th with the Monaco Yacht Show Gala.

This ceremony highlighted the incredible work of several nominees, but ultimately shined a spotlight on the superyachts WIDER 150, Sybaris and Galactica Supernova for outstanding qualities worthy of an accolade which is rapidly growing in gravity.

The latest yachts to receive awards joined a fleet of 45 global debuts, including Kamino, Maybe, Galactica Supernova, Vanquish, Elixir, Unicorn, Dahlak, Quinta Essentia, Bijoux, Sexy Fish, Fast & Furious and Sarastar to name only a few.

Superyachts.com were honoured to once again have the opportunity to discuss the movements that matter with 72 separate interviews, breaking our record once again as we to keep up with the ever evolving superyacht show.

The latest insights into the world of charter, new-build and brokerage supported reports surrounding new sales, new signings and global debuts reserved especially for the show. In depth announcements took the shape of new concepts from builders such as Feadship, Nobiskrug and Oceanco, a new focus on technology brought ideas to life as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality continue to become an increasingly vital tool for the industry and events and parties highlighted the Monaco lifestyle.

Feadship Future Concept emerged with an Augmented Reality Edge, Moran reported a brand-new sale, Benetti presented the latest Benetti Now concept, Heesen Yachts walked the world through their yachts using Virtual Reality, Fraser Yachts introduced their new ethical award ceremony and parties from across Port Hercules on board the world’s largest and latest yachts celebrated sales and signings at the show.

We were also honoured to meet H.S.H. Prince Albert II this weekend, who joined a legion of interviewees at the show from the biggest builders to the most cutting-edge designers. You can watch our full interview sheet, or find particular insights, here.

Superyachts.com will be delivering more interviews, and publishing more exciting photos, across the coming week and look forward to provide a completely illustrated snapshot of the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, as well as the global yachting community status, in 72 individual insights.