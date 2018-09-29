From the incredible interior volume of M/Y Illusion Plus, the largest yacht ever built in Asia, to the sleek exterior design of M/Y GO, Turquoise Yachts impressive addition to their fleet, the Monaco Yacht Show showcased a powerful display of the mastery of the craft of shipbuilding.

With an impressive 580 exhibitors, 120 superyacht, 40 tenders & toys and approximately 36,400 participants, it was set to be a show-stopping year. In fact 40 new launches were boasted throughout the show, making up 50% of the yachts showcased. The Superyachts Awards Gala shone the spotlight on these eagerly anticipated new-builds, where the industry watched in awe at the sheer quality of those at show.

Once more the Breaking News Centre became the stage to the industries finest leading members from shipbuilders such as Lurssen Yachts to designer's such as Espen Oeino. A hot topic on everyone's lips this year was of course sustainability and how various industry members plan to implement initiatives on the topic across the field.

Lürssen will be focusing on reducing their carbon emissions both onboard their yachts and during the building process, just one example of the industries movemement towards environmental consciousness.

Environmental concerns have certainly proven to be particularly widespread within the industry this year, as above with Lürssen, and also with another industry giant, Feadship. Henk de Vries and Jan-Bart Verkuyl of Feadship maintained that becoming eco-friendlier is more than just a matter of staying ahead of the curve in the industry for them though, as almost all yacht companies will be expected to hold themselves to a higher level of eco-friendly production processes and products in order to remain relevant.

Yachting demographics were analysed, market trends were discussed and predictions were made for the future of an ever-evolving ever-thriving industry. Once again the Monaco Yacht Show became the perfect stage for sneak peaks and insights, ocean debuts and charter charmers and came to a close with success.