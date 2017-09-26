The 125-strong fleet across the show includes the largest ever built in The Netherlands, Jubilee; the latest sailing yacht from Perini Navi, Seven; the newly launched globetrotter Cloud 9 and explorer icons such as Legend, I NOVA and the DAMEN SeaAxe support vessels.

Follow our links for a closer look at the largest and the latest debuts at the show, however with 45 new launches and an armada on display, there are simply too many to mention.

With the display comes a world of exclusive events, such as the previously closed MYS Gala which provided revered accolades to superyachts in the show last night, to yacht parties and new reveals charging the palpable excitement this week.

With myriad insights and exclusives naturally comes the Breaking News Centre; your direct insight into the superyacht industry this week. With a huge number of interviews booked in and heading to Superyachts.com over the coming days, be sure to stay tuned to our homepage for up-to-the-minute updates from the heart of the superyacht industry.