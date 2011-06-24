The relaxed and sophisticated surroundings of the Meridian Hotel offered the perfect backdrop for the Monaco Yacht Show Summer Party. As guests circled the serene wooded pool area, they were offered chilled champagne, the finest wines and a grand selection of gourmet food whilst they eagerly discussed plans for September with the show’s organisers.

Live music, provided by a talented saxophonist and vocalist duo, washed across a sea of highly influential guests as they revelled in the chance to network with their peers in surroundings elegantly enhanced by M/Y Natita’s position, anchored just off-shore.

Last year the increased activity of the Monaco Yacht Show gave unmistakable evidence that the superyacht industry was back on the incline. The most respected superyacht companies in the world took to Port Hercules in full force with some of the finest superyachts on the water; offering a swarm of influential visitors a truly remarkable showcase.

Now, with expectations running high for the 2011 edition of the leading superyacht show on the 21st – 24th of September, organisers of the event, Informa Business, have no shortage of confidence in their ability to present another run-away success.

Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show explaind, “I am part of a great team of ten people who are dedicated to setting up the show. We work hard so I’m confident we’ll have another good year.”

Guests such as Bertrand Vogele, CEO of YPI, Cyril le Sourd, Sales & Marketing Manager of CMN, Theo Hooning, President of SYBAss, Kevin Bonnie, Managing Director of IYC Monaco, Patrick Coote, Marketing Manager of Fraser Yachts and Laurent Perignon, C.O.O of Camper & Nicholson, all gave weight to the evening’s guest list and drummed up a lot of excitement for the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show.