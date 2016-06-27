Now, the Summit is set to return on September 27th in a revised format for an exclusive audience of high-profile attendees.

The event, staged the day before the Monaco Yacht Show, will run through thematic workshops hosted by expert speakers. The aim of the Summit itself is to discuss various aspects surrounding the global superyacht community today, and provide useful information to a limited audience of fifty guests.

The new edition of the MYSummit, exclusively dedicated to owners, potential future owners and their representatives, confirms the Monaco Yacht Show's desire and ambition to promote the superyachting industry to potential new clients.

The Monaco Yacht Show and Summit combined create an ideal and enhanced historic platform for those seeking information on a sector which may still be largely unfamiliar; with transparent information and unparalleled access to the most qualified designers, brokers and builders in the world.