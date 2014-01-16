“The hull & superstructure are now complete,” explains Alex G. Clarke, “and the faring on the hull is in the final stages. The engine room is installed with wiring/plumbing now going on board and the project will be completed in under 16 months.”



Boasting a steel fast displacement hull with a 4,000 nautical mile range, the Mondo Marine M54 is a distinctly sophisticated vessel which can accommodate guests in a 5 or 6 cabin layout with an an elevator to all decks.

Listed at an asking price of 24.9m euro, the Mondo Marine M54 is available for sale through Denison Superyacht Division.