The Mondo Marine M54 Enters Final Stages of Build
The Mondo Marine M54 new construction project is underway in Italy and new updates from Denison Superyacht Division highlight the 54 metre yacht’s entrance into the final stages of construction.
“The hull & superstructure are now complete,” explains Alex G. Clarke, “and the faring on the hull is in the final stages. The engine room is installed with wiring/plumbing now going on board and the project will be completed in under 16 months.”
Boasting a steel fast displacement hull with a 4,000 nautical mile range, the Mondo Marine M54 is a distinctly sophisticated vessel which can accommodate guests in a 5 or 6 cabin layout with an an elevator to all decks.
Listed at an asking price of 24.9m euro, the Mondo Marine M54 is available for sale through Denison Superyacht Division.