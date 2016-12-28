Kismet

Arriving on the charter scene with Moran Yacht & Ship, this incredibly elegant, commanding and distinctive superyacht embarked on its new career cruising the Caribbean this year. Measuring 95.20m (312.4ft), this Lurssen-built superyacht original rose to fame after appearing on the Thames, and has since been seen as one of the finest Lurssen experiences on the water today.

Cloudbreak

Built for adventure sports and with a charter itinerary and named after a Fijian surf mecca, Cloudbreak has exploration and fun in its DNA. With an Abeking & Rasmussen construction approach, Espen Oeino design and available for charter with SuperYachtsMonaco, Cloudbreak is nothing short of paradise for those looking to go higher, faster and deeper than ever before. Watch an interview with Captain Max Cumming and Jim Evans, Managing Director of SuperYachtsMonaco, here.

JoyMe

JoyMe is a yacht with undeniable character. Built by an owner who created their own shipyard to create exactly what they were looking for, this 50m (163.7ft) yacht combines comfort and a unique look to corner a specific corner of the charter market. With a high-fashion inspired interior and a focus on the party lifestyle, Zepter Yachts has introduced a new and exciting addition to the global charter fleet with JoyMe - available with TWW Yachts.

Elixir

Elixir was launched by Dutch construction experts AMELS in 2016 and, following its world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show, found its way onto the charter market with Y.CO. A yacht built for elegant and stylish cruising with every possible futuristic amenities on board, Elixir is a 55m (180.5ft) superyacht with a Tim Heywood exterior and extremely enviable Laura Sessa interior.

RoMEA

Having only just arrived on the market for charter in the Caribbean this winter with Imperial Yachts, RoMEA is a yacht which was seemingly built for the charter experience. Meticulously maintained, adventurous and with a crew of unrivalled experts on board, there's nothing you can't do; from relaxing on deck to breaking open the arsenal of superyacht toys on board.

Coral Ocean

The highly secretive Coral Ocean was launched from the Lurssen Yachts shipyard over 22 years ago, and has since kept every sense of timeless style across her exterior, and has increased life on board ten-fold through a complete refit back at the German yard. Re-introduced to the world at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show, Coral Ocean was never before in the global spotlight until this year and while she isn't currently on the market, a new refit bringing her up to charter code makes this a yacht to watch.

With so many superyachts to choose from, these are just some of the new projects signed this year. Think we've missed something in particular? We'd love to hear your thoughts for a follow up list so get in touch via our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram feed, or alternatively, get in touch over email here.