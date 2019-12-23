REV: The World’s Largest Superyacht

This year Superyachts.com spoke to celebrated designer Espen Oeino who offered us a privileged insight into the impressive exterior design features we can expect to see installed on REV, the largest superyacht in the world. Measuring at 182-metres, these innovations included a large auditorium and 6 laboratories, cranes and major trawling equipment, as well as facility to cater for automatically and remote-operated submarines. Needless to say, we have observed a surge in explorer's across the yachting industry in recent years, with REV built, built by Vard, a pioneer in this. Due to launch in 2020, it was an announcement that in 2017 stole the attention of the industry and now in 2019 remains one of the most groundbreaking and cutting-edge in-build projects to date.

109m Oceanco Entering New Construction Facility

The latest mammoth Oceanco project to wow the industry this year was the 109m custom superyacht known as Y720. This was the first vessel to enter the shipyard’s new construction facilities in Zwijndrecht this year, and, in typical Oceanco fashion, details of the 109 metre project are being kept highly confidential, for now. Not even the project name of the superyacht has been revealed yet, as she enters Zwijndrecht to undergo all remaining construction activities, it marks an exciting new chapter for Oceanco. As a Top 100 member, we can't wait to find out more about this supreme ocean-giant and look forward to her contribution to the superyacht landscape.

CRN Revealed Details of In-Construction 62m Project

New details of a one-off 62m CRN construction, known only by its hull number 138, came to light this year. If the interior renderings are anything to go by, this ocean spectacle will be modern, stylish, spacious and sleek, ready to take on an unrivalled ocean adventure. The project reflects the signature style of Frank Laupman and his team at the Dutch studio, with the 138 boasting sporty lines that flow from the hull with elegance and innovation at every corner. The Omega Architects’ drawn exterior profile is complimented by the work of Pulina Exclusive Interiors on the rich living spaces, carefully conceived to maximise liveability on board. Beyond its supreme quality, the in-construction vessel from CRN is a sign that the Ferretti Group continues to grow as market-leading shipbuilders.

Top100: Project Phoenix Signed by Nobiskrug

German shipyard Nobiskrug announced their game-changing superyacht build contract this year when they signed a new 100m+ project. This marks for the shipyard the latest Top 100 superyacht to be built at the Rendsburg facility. New build number 796, labelled Project Phoenix, “promises to feature the latest advances in smart design,” as per an official statement from the shipyard. At present, details of the new project are scarce, but one needs only to look at the latest designs taken on by Nobiskrug to anticipate the qualities that 796 will display. We can expect that this latest construction will follow a trend of innovative and sustainable Nobiskrug designs, bringing its environmentally-friendly philosophy to the 100m+ market, something the shipyard pride themselves in as pioneers. We look forward to seeing Project Phoenix come to life, and seeing this ranked on our official Top 100 list.

Dominator Unveils In-Construction 42m Flagship

During the celebration of the shipyard’s 20th anniversary at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019, Dominator Yachts revealed details of its in construction flagship yacht, M/Y Peppermint. The 42-metre Ilumen Tri-Deck superyacht plunges Dominator into a new category, while still celebrating the Austro-Italian yard’s intricate attention to detail and innovation. The new 42m project is the epitome of Dominator’s bespoke philosophy, her interior design boasting a melting-pot of influences that offer an international experience for the yacht’s adventurous owner. With M/Y Peppermint having a top speed of 15.50 knots, we look forward to seeing her cruise with style across the Côte d'Azur post-launch date in 2020, in true speed, style and immaculate beauty so expected from the Dominator brand.

Heesen's Construction of 55M Project Pollux

Eventful news from the Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts turned heads this 2019 in true Heesen fashion. The 55m Steel FDHF Project Pollux was announced as set for construction, as its hull and superstructure have now been joined, with a rapid estimated delivery date of Autumn 2020. Heesen, who prides themselves on always meeting delivery dates under any circumstances are sure to meet our expectations for an esteemed Autumn delivery. Now, with the knowledge this 2019 that Omega Architects will be responsible for the vessel's stylish exterior design, we expect a modern stylish 55-metre vessel met with exceptional standards fo engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Royal Huisman Begins Construction of Project 404

Royal Huisman had announced this year their plans to build a 59.7m world performance cruising sloop: Project 404. Following in the footsteps of famed builds from the yard such as 58m Ngoni and 56m Aquarius, the new and highly advanced vessel will harness exceptional sail power and system technologies. Set to raise the bar for power and efficiency, the news by Royal Huisman this 2019 re-confirms and re-establishes the sailing yacht sector as firmly and unwaveringly successful, even as the motoryacht sector booms. The sleek sailing yacht will marry impressive performance capabilities and wave the flag for a shipyard who are committed to innovation, build after build. The brand new cruising sloop will also stay true to Royal Huisman’s continued focus on what is calls ‘the spirit of individuality', and will undoubtedly be a unique testament to the pedigree of the shipyard.