Lady Lara

Built by Benetti and launched in 2009, this yacht features a standout Fendi interior including walls covered with 24k gold. Her exterior spaces include a spacious swim platform with built-in sauna and a spacious sun deck with air-conditioned gym. Available through Y.CO, this yacht will be on display on Watson Island. Follow each link to get in touch with the broker and discover more.

Skyfall

This 57.91m (190’) motor yacht - built by the Trinity shipyard on the Gulf Coast of the USA in 2010 - is on display at MIBS with broker Worth Avenue Yachts. Timeless design with stylistic elements characteristic of Trinity Yachts, this is an 18 knot top speed and effortless comfort and stability on the water.

Skyfall II

Her sistership by name but in no means by design, Skyfall II was created by the Palmer Johnson yard in 2007. Measuring 45.72m (150’), her distinctive exterior profile will be unmistakable amongst the yachts on display at MYBS and caters for potential owners looking for something a little more than extraordinary.

La Pellegrina

Part of the 5000 FLY series from the French yacht builder Couach, La Pellegrina is one of the stand out additions to the MYBS fleet on display with Denison Superyacht Division. Launched in 2012, her sleek and stylistic exterior profile will turn heads across the dock, while those who step on board will undoubtedly revel in the Jean Pierre Fantini interior.

Step One

Built by the prolific Amels Shipyard in 2012, Step One is the first of the Limited Edition 180 series and a stand out addition at the Island Garden Marina on Watson Island with Moran Yacht & Ship. Sleek exterior styling by Tim Heywood along with a completely custom interior by Laura Sessa blend together to create a magnificent vessel. Step One boasts a helipad, large sundeck, great interior volumes and 5 suites. She has never chartered and has had very light use.

Allegria

Measuring 46m (151’), Allegria is a sharp and sophisticated motor yacht with a characteristic interior and exterior styling from Glade Johnson Design. Available through Moran Yacht & Ship, Allegria was built by the Dutch shipyard Hakvoort in 2004 and sleeps 10-11 guests in five elegantly appointed staterooms.

Themis

Built by Trinity Yachts and delivered in 1999, the 47m (156’) Themis is a high-volume aluminium motor yacht with a classic exterior style, stately interior design and spacious accommodation for up to 10 guests on board. Available through RJC Yachts, this motor yacht is in immaculate condition and another notable addition to the superyacht fleet at the Miami International Boat Show.