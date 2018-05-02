Kibo

The 82-metre flagship of the Barcelona Superyacht Show, Kibo is a secretive superyacht known only to those who charter her through Merle Wood & Associates. One of the most notable superyachts in a long line of distinctive launches from Abeking & Rasmussen, Kibo arrived at the show to add genuine gravity to a brand new showcase in Barcelona.

Martha Ann

The 70.10-metre charter powerhouse Martha Ann is a blank page for guests stepping on board, with a world of diverse experiences on offer. The huge volume, classic styling and meticulous care behind the boat makes this a global fleet icon, and a huge addition to the Superyacht Show in Barcelona with Burgess.

Joy

Feadship’s ultra-modern luxury vessel with a remarkable design from Bannenberg & Rowell, this sporty superyacht offers a sense of true class to this week’s showcase given it’s pedigree and high-acclaim. Built with a basketball court on the bow deck and a world of luxury within, Joy offers a lifestyle on board like no other. This is one of the finest yachts on the market today.

Okto

Okto is both a powerful exercise in design and a modern masterpiece on the water. Topping a speed worthy of her sporty exterior (18 knots) and with the latest advancements in lifestyle design - such as a 6-metre pool on the aft - the 66.4-metre superyacht from ISA is an Italian mark of excellence and an attractive option for anyone looking to cruise the world in both style and comfort.

Double Down

Custom built in 2010 by Codecasa, Double Down is a remarkable superyacht with a traditional approach to the luxury lifestyle with modern advancements to add a deeper dimension to the journey. Packed with water toys, this superyacht merges open deck spaces with intricately designed interiors to easily pack a punch on the list of remarkable names on display in Barcelona this week with TWW Yachts.

Running from the 2nd to the 5th of May, The Superyacht Show in Barcelona promises to be an eventful platform to further the swell of activity currently listing Spain as a new superyacht hub. We look forward to bringing you more from the showcase fleet as the week progresses.