Here Comes The Sun

The 83-metre Here Comes The Sun will be the largest contender across Collins Avenue, with stunning Tim Heywood exterior design and cavernous interior volumes offering not only space but a lasting impact following the striking first impression. The AMELS 272 is the result of an owner growing through the ranks and therefore has boundless expertise imbued into the project from every angle.

Rose Damen, AMELS Commercial Director, commented on the upcoming American debut, stating: “We’re very excited to introduce the flagship of our 55 to 83-metre AMELS Limited Editions range in Florida. Here Comes The Sun is a wonderful showcase of the absolute highest AMELS quality and finish.”

Grace E

Perini Navi’s breakthrough motor yacht with eco-credentials and global appeal, Grace E is one of the largest superyachts on display at the Miami Yacht Show and a standout example of true Italian style. This 73-metre powerhouse of technology is an award-winning masterclass in life on board, and with a launch date of 2013, is not only meticulously maintained, but a future classic given her timeless Philippe Briand design.

Available for charter with Burgess, Grace E runs on the theme of serenity, with a dedicated wellness deck with boundless amenities: such as a spa, jacuzzi, steam sauna, gym, hydrotherapy bath and treatment rooms to name a few. This notion of clean living reaches all the way to the engineering, from the ability to stay stationary without dropping anchor to minimising damage while cruising.

Mine Games

One of the finest Benetti yachts to grace Miami’s coast, Mine Games is a 62-metre motor yacht with undeniable style with a true sense of opulence running through the interiors. On display at the Miami Yacht Show with Galati Yacht Sales, this is the perfect platform to explore the American coast, the Caribbean and beyond.

Iron Man

One of the world’s most prolific superyacht builders, Benetti announced the launch of the Vivace 125’ ‘Iron Man’ in 2015; an advanced vessel befitting of the titular ‘genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist’ himself. The flowing lines, natural profile and three decks of Iron Man - on the market with Merle Wood & Associates - offers lifestyle par excellence and a sleek, modern aesthetic throughout the interiors.

Grey Matters

Designed by Nuvolari Lenard, the sleek and low-profile lines of the sporty Grey Matters were brought to life by Palmer Johnson in 2007 and stand available for charter with Burgess today. On display at the Miami Yacht Show, this 45.72-metre superyacht is a distinctive vessel with a highly-skilled crew of 8 to make even the most discerning guests feel at home.

The Superyachts.com team were lucky enough to step on board Grey Matters in Antigua, to get a closer look at life on board, click here.

Double Down

Codecasa, a shipyard known for its elegance in profile, reached a plateau with the launch of Double Down. A 65-metre motor yacht with timeless sophistication within and ample space throughout, this expert example of Italian craftsmanship is on display at the Miami Yacht Show with TWW Yachts and a genuine must-see for those in search of escape in style.

With 1.2 million square feet of showcase, the Miami Yacht Show is preparing to set a new pace for the American market in 2018; all the while offering an insight into inventory on the water in the American yachting capital.