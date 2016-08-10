Galactica Super Nova

The largest superyacht delivered by Heesen Yachts to date, Galactica Super Nova is making her debut at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show following a busy first season in the Mediterranean. Greenlit in 2013, this 70 metre superyacht is the result of expert design and naval architecture with simple, understated exterior style that makes this one of the finest yachts in the Heesen Yachts, and global, superyacht fleet.

Coral Ocean

Formerly known as Coral Island, this 72.54 metre motor yacht is one of the first original works of the late stylist Jon Bannenberg, from her clean exterior to Polynesian interior. Coral Ocean may be 22 years old, but she has been regularly maintained by her original builders at Lürssen Yachts; earning a place on this list due to her most recent winter refit which prepared her for the charter market.

Dahlak

Dahlak is the 60th yacht to emerge from the Perini Navi shipyard. The second stunning sailing yacht in the 38 metre performance series, Dahlak is making her world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show and representing truly ergonomic sailing capabilities, as well as an unbridled life under sail. Perini Navi are also due to showcase the 70 metre sailing yacht Sybaris, offering two different, but equally impressive, visions of passionate owners looking to sail the yacht themselves.

Vanish

Teaming up with Eidsgaard Design, Feadship coined Vanish as the ‘last scion’ of the Feadship fleet. Featuring cutting-edge customisation and lifestyle par excellence, Vanish was launched in 2016 and will be debuting her modern and powerful exterior at the Monaco Yacht Show, softened by harmonious lines and next generation profile with characteristic Feadship style.

Turquoise

One of the finest yachts on the brokerage market today, Cecil Wright will be presenting the 55.40 metre superyacht Turquoise at the Monaco Yacht Show this September. A distinctive, timeless and updated profile, mixed with an art-deco interior, makes this a must see for potential buyers walking the docks of Port Hercules.

Genesi

The WIDER 150 superyacht Genesi is a next generation luxury yacht born of a desire to create an entirely different experience on the water. A 47 metre superyacht which combines genuine innovation in terms of layout, style, propulsion and comfort, Genesi’s signature style is well-suited to owners searching for space, lifestyle and comfort with a beautiful technological edge.

This is just a sneak peek at the 125 incredible yachts set to debut and return to the Monaco Yacht Show, not to mention the countless others docked in Monaco Bay. We'll be bringing you more lists and updates as the days roll by; however, with more yacht announcements in the pipeline, 2016 is continuing the tradition of evolution and building excitement for one of the finest superyacht showcases in the world.