This 2008 Feadship is a masterclass in yacht building. With simple, stripped-back style and timeless appeal, the exterior profile of this 44.65-metre motor yacht is just one element of attraction. The lifestyle on board is supported by open deck spaces, ample room for relaxation and an expansive beach club; however, the real luxury begins with a step inside. Clean, beautifully styled and adorned with modern nautical motifs, Bella Vita can accommodate up to 12 guests in total comfort.

Unbridled - Burgess

Measuring 58.22-metres, this 10-guest luxury vessel is built for a life of limitless laid-back adventure. Launched by Trinity Yachts in 2009, Unbridled has maintained its timeless appeal thanks to an expertly drawn profile by Geoff Van Aller which merges ample social space on the decks with a rich and flawlessly executed formal interior style. On display with Burgess, this is an effortlessly chic option for those on the docks of Palm Beach later this month.

Silver Lining - IYC

The largest Christensen ever delivered, the 50-metre Silver Lining is a milestone project which offers a huge amount of space on board thanks to 580 gross tons and an expertly designed layout. The long, uninterrupted interiors filled with classic chic and masterfully detailed opulence offers ample views and easy access to the deck spaces to enjoy your chosen backdrop in style.

Rhino - IYC

This 1998 power-house of seamless design comes from the drawing board of Donald Starkey and emerged from the Admiral Marine shipyard in Italy to high-acclaim. Completely updated in 2015 - with further updates in 2016 / 17 - this effortlessly exciting motor yacht is back on the market with IYC and on display at the Palm Beach Boat Show later this month.

Eco Tender - Perini Navi

For something a little different, Perini Navi is in attendance at the show for the first time ever, bringing their exciting new Eco Tender project model to the American market. At 25-metres, the Eco Tender is a yacht in its own right and offers long distance cruising with a zero emission mode; perfect for cruising protected areas with peace of mind of leaving nothing behind. Designed by Franco Romani, this sleek and stylish hybrid features its own drones and fits the budding explorer lifestyle perfectly.

With just weeks to go until the opening of the Palm Beach Boat Show, we’re looking to America with the excitement of ongoing success stories emerging from across the Atlantic. This is just a handful of boats on display and as the show draws nearer, we'll be bringing you more from the showcase at Palm Beach 2018.