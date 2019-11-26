Phoenix 2

Largest yacht in attendance and star of the show, Lurssen Yachts’ 90m Phoenix 2 is without doubt a must-see for those attending this year’s Antigua Charter Show. Proudly taking the 79th spot in this year’s Top 100 largest yachts, Phoenix 2 boasts three spacious decks and a sundeck helipad. Her classic yet striking architecture, featuring sharp clear lines on the naval architecture and a regal navy blue hull, makes her the epitome of a modern luxury superyacht. Although delivered in 2010, this German build retains all the desirable features – including a touch-and-go landing pad forward and comfortable room for 12 guests - that will render her a timeless charter vessel for years to come. Phoenix 2 is available for charter with Moran Yacht & Ship in the East & West Mediterranean.

Aquila

Available for charter with Burgess, Aquila made quite the ripple in the industry when she was launched, under her former name Cakewalk, by Derecktor Shipyard in 2010. Then America’s largest yacht to ever be built, Aquila still imposes an impressive profile on the water, remaining contemporary and classic thanks to her 2016 refit by British yard Pendennis. Aquila’s regal interiors crafted by Dalton Designs Inc. strike the perfect balance between comfort and modern style, while her impressive tender bay offers abundant room for enjoyment of her custom-built tenders and toys - making her the perfect charter choice this season.

Excellence

Excellence, the unique flagship launched by German yard Abeking & Rasmussen earlier this year, is no stranger to the spotlight – and will be certainly drawing more than a few sets of eyes at next week’s show. After an outstanding performance at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show Gala Awards, where she won the Exterior Design Award as well as Finest New Superyacht Award, Excellence will be gracing the docks of Falmouth Harbour Marina with her distinctive curved hull and striking angular design in just over a week’s time. Featuring a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sprawling beach club and floor-to-ceiling mirrored glass on bridge and owner’s decks, Excellence truly lives up to her name in smashing the mould of superyacht design – and with the work of renowned design house Winch on her interior and exterior, this is no surprise.

Eminence

Another exceptional build from Abeking & Rasmussen, Eminence recently made headlines for her exceptional sale by brokerage house Burgess in just 4 months. The embodiment of the ultimate charter yacht, Eminence is most notable for her fantastic on-board amenities. Complete with a large selection of water toys, including a sea pool and inflatable slide, charter guests can enjoy the optimum on-board stay making full use of the on-board cinema, spa, sauna, gym and expansive outdoor socialising spaces. With a classic exterior and interior design by Reymond Langton, already proving itself enduringly stylish over 10 years after her launch, Eminence is a top charter choice this season – available with Worth Avenue Yachts.