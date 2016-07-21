International brokerage houses such as Fraser, Burgess, Ocean Independence, Northrop & Johnson, Camper & Nicholson, Y.CO, IYC, OC Yachts and Blue Water are already signed up to further explore Montenegro.

Speaking with Fiona Maureso (President of MYBA) last week, we gained an in-depth insight into the sales and charter show bringing brokers to the shores of a region growing in popularity with their clients.

Now, a new schedule exactly explains how organisers are informing and entertaining those set to attend.

The Schedule

Kicking off on Friday 2nd September, guest registration will see brokers arrive and settle in while yachts stand open for viewings, followed by a welcome party as the sun goes down.

On Saturday 3rd September, an industry-oriented seminar starts the day with more yacht viewings followed by a dock party, a particular speciality of Porto Montenegro.

Sunday 4th September welcomes more yacht viewings and networking, before an official closing party in the form of an elegant soiree set against the backdrop of the scenic Bay of Kotor.

Monday 5th September is the moment that encapsulates the informality and the fun of the Pop-up formula, allowing invited brokers to familiarize themselves with the natural beauty of the region.

Registration for the event is still open, and with two months to go, the MYBA Pop-up Superyacht Show is set to become a new stage in evolution of the young, yet undoubtedly successful world event.