The 80m Abeking & Rasmussen M/Y Excellence, the winner of Finest New Yacht at the MYS 2019 Gala, marked a new genre of style for Winch Design, stepping out of their classic comfort zone, and proving their edge in diversity. It was the 'buzz word' of the show, symbolised more than just the yacht itself; it encapsulated this year's 2019 Monaco Yacht Show and an inspired and empassioned by the pursuit of excellence.

Honoured to be graced by the biggest names in the industry, Superyachts.com's Breaking News Centre at QA1 is where industry members across the superyacht sector gathered. We gained an exclusive insight into the successes and triumphs of the industry giants. From market trends and industry demands, to sustainability and shifting demographics, topics were as bold and bountiful as ever; and revolutions in design, technology and the onboard experience seemed to be as advanced as ever before.

This year marked a milestone in the industry. We felt a sense of openness from the CEO's and Founders of the superyacht sector, and a welcoming of new ideas, new owners briefs and shipyards willing to 'rip up the rulebook' on tradition. This translated on the water too, with Lurssen's M/Y Tis and its golden detailed lemons marking a daring innovation in interior styling, that felt resonant of a Chateaux in France, or a regal palace from the Italian Riviera.

Not only this, but a simple glimpse of the striking silhouettes that dot Port Hercule and it is clear that the industry have followed through with their promises. From the classic and the traditional to the daring and the contemporary, it proved one this; this is an industry that is moving forward, and doing so with a real drive for perfection, honouring owners ideas simply by delivering 'new age' icons.

Our yacht party onboard M/Y Sarastar, where the owner shared his passion for detail and Italian perfection was just the stage for soaking up the sumptuous elegance of Monaco as a destination.

With 600 exhibitors 125 superyachts, 4 hectic days and 100 private events later, the world's leading superyacht show has left us with a relentless optimism for the year ahead, as we look forward on what's to come for an ever-thriving industry.