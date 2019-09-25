With an initial audience address by Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the show, the talk of the evening turned to sustainability and the world's oceans with the suggestion that a prospering conomic environment is indeeded comparable to sustainable development. Yet the evening was not dominated by a serious tone. It celebrated yachting talent; with innovation and technology and an industry with a passion for excellence.

Among the incredible candidates all vying for an award were Columbus Yachts’ 79.5m Dragon, Benetti’s Metis and Oceanco’s 80m DreAMboat. The night, however, belonged to British designer Andrew Winch and German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen who both swept the table with awards.

The first award to be presented was the MYS/RINA award for the best eco-friendly construction, an important award that recognises the industry’s commitment to a more sustainable future. Taking to the stage to receive the award was Italian yacht builder SanLorenzo for their flagship yacht Attila. Launched this summer, their largest yacht to date has an exterior design by Officina Italiana Design and interior styling by Francesco Paszkowski, featuring a large barbecue in the dining area that is sure to host entertaining asados for the yacht’s Argentinian owner.

The ceremony then turned its attention to recognising the most exciting interior and exteriors designs on exhibition at the show. The Monaco Yacht Show 2019 Exterior Design Award went to 80m Excellence, built by Abeking & Rasmussen with her lines drawn by Winch Design. Excellence’s plumb bow makes her a recognisably unique design for a yacht of her category, while the application of reflective windows around the yacht creates a seamless connection between the interior and exterior.

It was never going to be a quiet night for Lurssen’s 111m yacht TIS, which was next to be recognised as she won the award for Interior Design. Again, Andrew Winch is the designer who can take creative credit, with Winch responsible for both the interior and exterior. This collaborating of industry giants has produced an interior that is as fascinating as it is luxurious. The interior styling on TIS sends guests through a period-based journey through different world influences. Each suite has designs from distinct locations across the globe, from New York to South East Asia, and you can read more here.

The final award to be announced was the 2019 MYS Finest New Superyacht Award, a holistic award that recognises both design and sustainable innovation. It was again Abeking & Rasmussen who received their second award, ending the night as they started it by being recognised for their magnificent work on Excellence.

With the Gala now over, the rest of the week will bring a hive of activity to Port Hercules, where 125 superyachts await the 30,000 visitors to the Show. Located on the Quai Antoine 1er, the Superyachts.com Breaking News Centre will once again welcome the most prestigious names in the industry over the course of the Monaco Yacht Show 2019.