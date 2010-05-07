The Nespresso Cup – the New Wally Sailing Regatta
The Nespresso Cup takes place from 7th-9th May 2010, with two races scheduled for each day and a total of 15 contenders. The all-Wally sailing event will see Wally yachts competing off the coast of Portofino, Italy for the inaugural Nespresso Cup sailing regatta.
Wally sailing yachts have arrived at Portofino for the opening day of the regatta, which exclusively features Wally yachts. The event will represent a diverse range of stylish and distinctive Wally designs, mixing classic elegant with powerful performance.
Paul Cayard, the Nespresso Cup Race Ambassador, commented: “Portofino is an iconic sailing venue in Italy – the sailing conditions in Portofino can be a bit challenging, it’s a light airs place, but it’s a beautiful place and everyone gets together and tries the boats and has plenty of good times ashore… we’ll have a nice mix of professional sailors and people who are really passionate about the sport, so you can’t get much better than that!”
The winner of the three-day event will be awarded with the Nespresso Cup trophy, which has been designed by German designer, Konstantin Grcic.