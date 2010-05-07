Wally sailing yachts have arrived at Portofino for the opening day of the regatta, which exclusively features Wally yachts. The event will represent a diverse range of stylish and distinctive Wally designs, mixing classic elegant with powerful performance.

Paul Cayard, the Nespresso Cup Race Ambassador, commented: “Portofino is an iconic sailing venue in Italy – the sailing conditions in Portofino can be a bit challenging, it’s a light airs place, but it’s a beautiful place and everyone gets together and tries the boats and has plenty of good times ashore… we’ll have a nice mix of professional sailors and people who are really passionate about the sport, so you can’t get much better than that!”

The winner of the three-day event will be awarded with the Nespresso Cup trophy, which has been designed by German designer, Konstantin Grcic.