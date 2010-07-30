As time goes on, more and more technologically advanced websites are enhancing the way in which the superyacht industry communicates. The Monaco Yacht Show has ensured the simplicity and interactivity of their website aids exhibitors, press and visitors.

Spokespeople for the Monaco Yacht Show stated, "This year there is a new and exciting visual look to the all important MYS Website, an interactive tool that has become so essential in today’s fast moving world of Internet communication. The newer, faster, and easier to use interface will enhance the show going experience for visitor and exhibitor alike".

On the new website, visitors can seek information about participants with lists of exhibitors and yachts, consult the information on the Monaco Yacht Show official sponsors and partners, read the latest press releases and access the stunning, fully fledged photo gallery, and visit the Monaco Yacht Show through videos and a full virtual tour.

For those who wish to soak up the glamour and the beauty of the most exclusive yacht show around, visitors can interactively plan on how to arrive at the show and prepare their stay in Monaco through a simple and well designed layout.

Exhibitors and press can order official show badges online, download the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show timetable and receive automatic reminders for participation, advertise through specific promotional tools and also access the technical layout of the entire show to organize official exhibition spaces.

The 2010 Monaco Yacht Show has been a solid influence on the superyacht industry for almost twenty years, providing the best opportunity for the showcase of some of the world’s finest superyachts.

Running from September 22nd-25th, Informa, the shows official organizers, have promised a bigger and better show than ever before; constructing a leading website to evolve alongside the globally respected event