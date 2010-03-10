The new Azimut 120 SL's sleek lines with curved windows create a dramatic exterior profile that is sure to turn heads.

Out on deck, there are generous seating and dining areas aft deck, whilst a large u-shaped seating area and sunbathing pads provide uninterrupted views ahead.



Glass doors lead from the aft deck area into the Azimut 120's main salon. The salon is flooded with natural light from oversized windows, glass doors and glass panels above.

Geometric shapes run throughout the yacht's light and contemporary interior.