The LOGICA 135 holds a unique personality thanks to a clean, sleek and pure design with modern elegance. Built in steel and aluminium, the LOGICA 135 was conceived to meet the most personal requirements of the owner and to be paramount in efficiency, comfort, safety, while fully respecting the environment.

Based on the proven outstanding performance of LOGICA 147, the LOGICA 135 will further enhance sea-keeping ability, stability and low fuel consumption, thanks to the contribution of PLANA Design of Ing. Ausonio’s, the Naval Architect of the yacht.

The yacht design and layout have been specifically studied to give the Owner a unrivalled huge suite on the sea, made of a beautiful cabin with large windows allowing a great visibility to the outside and a private deck forward with a swimming pool and a social area.

Two VIP cabins and two wide guest cabins in the lower deck give the guests the best comfort and warm home feeling. As a natural heritage of LOGICA 147, the two big saloons, one in the MD and the other in the UD are a paramount in the category.

A beach club in the stern and a wide sun deck are nice areas to enjoy the beautiful surroundings, to socialize and relax. A crew of 7 in four large cabins, the galley in the MD and the service passages, are conceived for the highest guest privacy and the easiest service.