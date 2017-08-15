Highly-customised for heli-skiing, diving and other tropical and polar adventures, the new SeaXplorer offers a dive centre and submersible hangar as well as a complete floating heliport for two aircraft for both adventure and safety.

“Together with his guests, our client plans to visit some of the most beautiful and remote areas of the world,” comments Commercial Director Rose Damen. “They will be skiing and snowboarding on pristine slopes like Kamchatka and submersible diving and sport fishing in Papua New Guinea and the Galápagos Islands. They will be in places with no supporting infrastructure, no roads and no heliports within range. So we designed the SeaXplorer 75 to carry out such complex operations with the highest level of safety, redundancy and autonomy.”

Due for delivery in the latter stages of 2020, this futuristic project will provide her owner with Gross Tonnage of approximately 2,500; offering an incredible amount of space on board for 25 crew and 12 guests.

“Our designs in the SeaXplorer range are a great starting point to quickly create customised yachts for specific Owner requirements,” comments Mark Vermeulen, DAMEN Product Director. “The SeaXplorer 75 shares the range’s core attributes: compliance with the IMO Polar Code, the long periods of autonomy at sea, and the crossover of superyacht luxury with professional capability.”

The full custom interiors will feature the finest luxury quality and finishing created by the Owner’s choice of interior designer. The layout includes plenty of outdoor spaces for al fresco dining and enjoying the sun and sea, SeaXplorer’s unique bow point observation lounge with panoramic views, and seven luxurious suites on Main Deck and Upper Deck.

The 75-metre explorer joins the 65-metre SeaXplorer currently under construction in Holland.