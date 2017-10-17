The straight lines, intriguing profile and cutting-edge nature of the project follows on from the previous ground-breaking S/Y A; adding a new stand-out superyacht to a globally distinctive portfolio.

Moving from Kiel Fjord to the Nobiskrug superyacht hall in Rendsburg facility, Project 790 turned heads on the journey and gives us a first-look at the exciting new project. While few details are known about the yacht, we spoke to Holger Kahl about new projects in 2016 and caught a brief glimpse into a project filled with innovative uses of glass.

“I think a lot of people are speaking about that yacht already as being the ‘glass yacht’,” explains Holger Kahl in an interview in Miami. “What does it mean? There is a lot of glass, a lot of unusual glass, but this is really all I can say. As we know, it is our philosophy and we are not a mass builder, we are doing these very, very unique yachts and are happy to do such a project.”

Following the keel-laying in March this year, the construction of all sections up to assembly of the complete hull took place in the advanced shipbuilding facilities of the yard in Kiel. The superyacht will be expertly outfitted in the modern climate-controlled superyacht hall in Rendsburg until delivery in 2019.

We look forward to bringing you more on design of Project 790, the names attached and the exciting details inevitably set to emerge in the very near future.