Porto Arabia Marina, part of The Pearl Qatar with premier services for large luxury yachts, has also announced the increase of up to 205 berths; adding to the draw of the Middle East’s luxury hub.

Ronautica Middle East, the operation management firm in charge of the Pearl Qatar, has issued a new initiative which will introduce new competitive berth prices at The Pearl Qatar Marinas, ensuring a fighting edge against other marinas and making room for boats up to 23 feet in the small craft area.

Ronautica Middle East will also oversee a list of prime services on offer to all new-comers, such as yacht sales, maintenance and services, nautical activities and an easy entrance passage for all larger vessels.