The Pearl Marina Qatar Reports Berth Increase
The Pearl Qatar, a sweeping collection of some of the Middle East’s finest berthing spots, has reported an increase in superyacht berth allocations alongside a new initiative to attract even more luxury yachts to the region.
Porto Arabia Marina, part of The Pearl Qatar with premier services for large luxury yachts, has also announced the increase of up to 205 berths; adding to the draw of the Middle East’s luxury hub.
Ronautica Middle East, the operation management firm in charge of the Pearl Qatar, has issued a new initiative which will introduce new competitive berth prices at The Pearl Qatar Marinas, ensuring a fighting edge against other marinas and making room for boats up to 23 feet in the small craft area.
Ronautica Middle East will also oversee a list of prime services on offer to all new-comers, such as yacht sales, maintenance and services, nautical activities and an easy entrance passage for all larger vessels.