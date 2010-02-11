The Perini Navi Group team will be delighted to give all the information about the 47 sailing yachts in their fleet, as well as present new projects and the new motor yacht series: Picchiotti Vitruvius.

The Vitruvius motor yacht line ranges in size from 44m to 73m. The Perini Navi Group’s production plan for 2010-2013 presently includes 11 yachts: eight Perini Navi sailing yachts and three Picchiotti Vitruvius motor yachts.

The Perini Navi Group, which entered the motor yacht market only two years ago with the relaunching of its Picchiotti brand, celebrates the third contract for the new Picchiotti Vitruvius series.

This confirms the extraordinary reception awarded to this new line of motor yachts. The first three models, a 50m with delivery planned for 2010, a 55m for 2011 and a 73.30m motor yacht to be completed by the end of 2013.

The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show is an annual exhibition devoted to the superyacht and megayacht sectors. This year, interest in the show prompted the need for a vastly expanded dockside venue covering 115,000 square metres.



The Abu Dhabi Yacht Show will take place at the Yas Marina, home to the famous Formula 1 circuit, from 25th-27th February.