Taking place at the very start of September, the MYBA Pop-up Superyacht Show in Montenegro is taking the industry event platform to pastures new and inviting expert sales and charter brokers to one of the most sought after locations in the Adriatic.

What is the MYBA Pop-up Superyacht Show in Montenegro engineered to achieve?

"The event’s main objective is to raise the awareness of the Adriatic region as a charter destination, and more specifically Montenegro as an ideal charter base because of its yacht friendly tax and legislation (0% VAT on charters, tax and duty free fuel, 9% company and capital gains tax). As the international yachting industry flocks towards the Mediterranean for the big September boat shows in Cannes and Monaco, the event is perfectly timed for a stop along the way."



How will September in Porto Montenegro provide the perfect backdrop?

"Not many people are aware of Montenegro’s mild winter weather, it has the potential for a long charter season with great weather from May through to October. The marina itself is an ideal spot in the Adriatic for a superyacht show, its first-class facilities can accommodate yachts up to 180m and it is central to Italy, Croatia, Greece and Turkey. Not forgetting, it’s outstandingly beautiful!"



What can brokers expect?

"The event will follow a similar format to other successful shows. Each day along Porto Montenegro’s prestigious Jetty One, participants will have the opportunity to explore the growing line-up of yachts. Saturday and Sunday will both start with a breakfast seminar, and finish respectively with a dock party and the official closing party at the new Porto Montenegro Yacht Club. Throughout the event brokers, captains and press can also sign-up for a private tour of the marina to gain a deeper understanding of its developing infrastructure."



What events and activities are there to ensure that the industry goes home with something new?

"Porto Montenegro is renowned for its exceptional facilities and hospitality, the event programme includes several social events where participants will experience life inside one of the world’s most luxurious superyacht marinas. Alongside the networking opportunities, for those wanting to really get a taste for the area, there will be the opportunity to enjoy a day on the bay with organised familiarisation trips and cultural excursions before yachts and brokers depart on Monday 7th."



Which yachts do you currently have interested in attending?

"With a month still to go until the first MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show Montenegro (4th- 6th September 2015), the event is shaping up well with brokers and yachts in attendance from industry leading brands such as Edmiston, Northrop and Johnson, Camper and Nicholsons, Ocean Independence and Burgess."

We'll be taking a closer look at the yacht list when more details emerge, however those interested in attending the event can now view the brief online Yacht and Broker list here.