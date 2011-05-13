Held during the 7-12 of May in the scenic harbor of Poros island, the Poros Charter Show 2011 was host to over 80 luxury yachts and welcomed a slew of international brokers and visitors.

Operating under the aegis of the Greek National Tourism Organisation and Municipality of the island of Poros, the event was organized by the Hellenic Professional Yacht Owners Association (HPYOA) and the Hellenic Yacht Brokers Association (HYBA).

Atalanta Golden, Athens Yachts, Big Blue, Parsifal and Seascape showcased a number of impressive superyachts, demonstrating a strong presence of Greek crewed yachts available for charter in the Eastern and Western Mediterranean.

The largest yacht at the show was the 49.5m Mondo Marine motor yacht O'Ceanos exhibited by Atalanta Golden. Other yachts shown that were over 40m included motor yachts O'Pari, AMZ, Carmen Fontana, Panther II and Trinity II alongside sailing yachts Gitana and Ellen V.

In addition to the yacht exhibition, the Poros Charter Show 2011 held a Gourmet Chef's Competition, wine tastings and several social events that were hosted by charter management companies exhibiting at the show.

As the tenth edition of the show came to an end, there was an overall air of satisfaction from the exhibiting charter management companies and the brokers that attended the show to inspect the superyachts.

Overall, the Poros Charter Show 2011 established that even with Greece's financial crisis effecting much of the region's stability, there is still a high demand for Greek crewed superyacht charters in the Mediterranean.