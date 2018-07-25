Located 50 metres from the centre of Denia — one of the most beautiful towns on the Spanish coast — Port Denia superyacht marina & shipyard is located between Alicante and Valencia. This also happens to be 45 miles away from party islands Ibiza and Formentera (and Palma after that) and has been an appealing summer berth for superyacht owners for years. However, when the Med summer season ends, yacht owners have returned to Port Denia to carry out winter refits and maintenance needs within its fully-equipped on-site shipyard.

Port Denia can cater to a vast array of yachts and owners and has the capacity and facilities to cater to their every need, with the marina and shipyard hybrid offering a plethora of facilities. The shipyard has two 80m dry dock slipways capable of hauling out superyachts up to 1200 GT, a docking area for yachts up to 80m, a 2000m2 dry dock with a 150GT travel lift and can provide all services including superyacht re-painting, rigging, metalwork, marine engineering, wrapping and interior design. The marina offers 12 ‘stern-to’ berths for yachts up to 70m LOA and a 138m ‘alongside’ berth (one of the biggest in the world) and has a wealth of facilities to hand including diesel dock and bunkering, blackwater pumps, 24-hour dock assistance, free car parking, immigration assistance, a florist delivery service and 24-hour CCTV surveillance. Port Denia provides a singular experience for superyacht owners all year-round and is the gateway into one of Spain’s hidden gems.

Once a quiet fishing town, Denia has grown into an internationally renowned tourist destination, famed for its sandy coastline, tantalising gastronomy and high-end luxuries, from boutique hotels to high-end designer stores.

The town is beautifully charming and upon arrival at the marina, yacht owners will immediately notice the sparkling turquoise waters of the Balearic Sea. Underneath it lays a designated marine reserve rich with a variety of marine life including dolphins, turtles and occasional whales. With a 25km stretch of beaches either side of the port, water sports abound on this Costa Blanca shoreline. Visitors will observe the conserved ancient walls of the 11th century Denia Castle that overlook the beaches and the historical town from the hilltop above. A short walk takes you directly into the town centre, where beautifully preserved buildings stand, where you will find boutique shops, five-star hotels and Michelin star restaurants hidden within.

The local cuisine is unrivalled and was voted a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2015 and plays host to the 3 Michelin Star restaurant, Quique Dacosta. The meals of Denia are typically that of the Costa Blanca, which combines delicacies from land and the Mediterranean Sea. Aside from seafood, typical dishes include roast leg of lamb with garlic and fresh rosemary, rabbit in garlic and homemade sausages and black puddings. For those with a sweet tooth, the local homemade pastries and desserts, for which the region is famous for, or the popular Jijona ice-cream — which is made from regional almonds — is a must.

In short, Port Denia is an expansive and exceptional marina/shipyard hybrid providing for summer berths and winter maintenance projects, and a sensational cosmopolitan town to explore.