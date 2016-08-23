Outgunning most vessels in the 45 metre range in terms of sheer capability, this sleek and stylish sports yacht found its way to the water in 2015 and now presents the ideal opportunity for owners in search of a more high-octane lifestyle.

Being the largest and most powerful sports yacht from the Netherlands - one of the global capitals of yacht construction - Amore Mio naturally matches function with form thanks to impeccable engineering, an exterior design by Omega Architects and a stunning interior by Cristiano Gatto.

Working with Heesen Yachts, the experts behind her design created Amore Mio with the mantra ‘power with comfort’ very much in mind. With twin MTU 16V diesel engines behind her beautifully engineered aluminium hull, Amore Mio can charge through the water at a top speed of 30 knots.

What’s more, is that this superyacht builds an on board lifestyle through combining sophisticated interior design with low noise and vibration, even at top speeds.

The solidity and integrity of the semi-displacement, aluminium hull design means this yacht is capable of both rapid acceleration and a very smooth ride – so guests arrive stirred, but never shaken.

The first yacht to be delivered by Heesen Yachts in 2016, Amore Mio is a true turn-key performance yacht ready to cruise the world’s waters at haste, with a world of superyacht toys and luxury amenities on board for when you finally decide to drop anchor.