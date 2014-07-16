The exclusive waterfront development, which welcomed its first residents and yachts last year, has now opened to the public, who are able to experience a taste of “life on the sea” and enjoy the numerous restaurants, cafes and bars now open along the promenade.

Limassol Marina, a milestone project for Cyprus, has already changed the face of the town and has established itself as one of the most attractive and unique projects across Europe.

The first superyacht marina in Cyprus, it offers 650 berths for yachts up to 115m, with 162 luxury apartments and 74 exclusive villas with private berths or direct access to the beach. It also benefits from a listed building which houses a marine training school and cultural centre for events and exhibitions throughout the year. Shops, spa and fitness facilities are set to join the current attractions when they open next month.

Speaking at the opening event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Limassol Marina Ltd, Mr Marios E. Lanitis, highlighted the economic role of Limassol Marina and its contribution to: “significantly boosting the competitiveness of the Cypriot economy, further improving its image, creating new job opportunities, upgrading the area of the historic centre of Limassol and offering an incentive for investments in the wider region.”

The President of Cyprus commended: “the vision, commitment, hard work and perseverance” of the shareholders, adding that these qualities “are the recipe for success for all the progressive businesses of Cyprus.”

Sales for the exclusive residences at Limassol Marina have already exceeded €130 million, with increased activity in anticipation of the commercial area’s opening in time for this summer season. Apartments and villas within the development enjoy uninterrupted views of the Marina and the sparkling Mediterranean. Prices start from €450,000.