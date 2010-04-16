A draft schedule has been released involving designs for invitees to meet at Port Solent, the high quality marina in Portsmouth. Here they will be provided with their kit, meet the crew and assign themselves to a skipper to prepare for the weekend ahead.

Over the weekend the Yacht Brokers Regatta will include four races, with races one and two taking place on Saturday 5th June and races three and four on Sunday. Attendees can also enjoy lunch on board each day.



On Saturday evening the yachts will berth at Cowes, on the beautiful Isle of Wight for evening's entertainment.

Invitees will depart Cowes on Sunday from the luxurious Yacht Haven Marina for the third leg of the race at 10am. The fourth and final race aims to finish in time to return to Port Solent for an evening prize giving ceremony.

Participation per yacht is priced at £1,435 and includes the use of a Sunfast 37 yacht for the weekend; drinks packs and marina fees. There are currently 25 boats reserved with nearly 60 invitees gearing up for an exciting weekend.



For further details on entering a team for the Yacht Brokers Regatta, please contact Michaela Bennett on +44 (0)1590 612908.