A comparatively younger vessel, Sanaborg was launched in 2012 as an ice-break multipurpose support supply vessel in Holland. Now, ICON Yachts - along with the British design studio RWD - has repurposed the global explorer, complete with striking new design language.

With a style designed to echo medieval warfare craftsmanship, combined with a unique sense of contemporary lines and striking first impression style, Ragnar is the result of a close collaboration between owner, studio and shipyard.

Below the stylish superstructure will be a high-grade performance hull, making Ragnar one of the very few certified superyachts in the world with an ICE Class A1 certified hull with LY3 class and 6,000 nautical mile range.

With the shipyard coining the project as having the ‘strength of a Rhino disguised as a Swan’, Ragnar is the ultimate combination of experience, style and adventure. She also has space to accommodate an arsenal of toys on board, with a luxury Ripsaw vehicle (pictured), an EC145 Helicopter, two 8-metre tenders, two 6-metre ribs and a submarine.

The spaces on board are designed to maximise space for guests on board, with exciting design elements such as a snow room, spa and a ski room to store equipment, floating beach club and all the expected superyacht facilities.

We had the pleasure of seeing Sanaborg first hand upon our visit to the ICON Yachts shipyard, and greatly look forward to bringing you more on the project as it progresses.