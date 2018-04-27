Now in the water and awaiting the addition of masts, funnels and cranes, Sherpa is a 74-metre motor yacht created in close co-operation with Cecil Wright & Partners for a highly experienced yachtsman and repeat client of Feadship.

Even with a style consisting of exposed plate and welding work, Sherpa is built with a gilded edge of luxury; boasting a world of high-end details from teak to polished stainless steel and meticulously designed accents across the boat.

Her unique architecture builds on the purpose-driven design, enabling Sherpa to travel the world with boats, cars, toys and helicopters for adventures across the world.

The two giant boom cranes will deploy the arsenal of toys and vehicles, able to extend to twelve and twenty metres respectively and even reach the large hull door on the starboard side which can be folded down to create a large beach club.

This giant beach club can be enhanced with rotating port side doors in the cargo bay to open the boat to the world. The stern bulwark also rotates and can serve as a swimming platform to the beach club.

Below the helicopter platform is a lounge, dining area and bar/pantry. The rest of the interior living spaces are located forward, including an observatory on the bridge deck.

The main deck houses the owner’s stateroom, 2 VIP staterooms and 4 suites sleeping 7 guests. Sherpa’s purposeful exterior combines extraordinary guest facilities with extremely practical and versatile operations, allowing her to function flawlessly across the globe.