From Captains, Owners, Guests and Crew, Porto Montenegro attracts superyachts looking to cruise the world in complete ease for myriad reasons. We take a look at how the small region of Montenegro became the kingpin of charter in the East Med.

Explorative Owners

With a huge investment from ICD bringing the standards of the already burgeoning marina village beyond expectations in 2016, Porto Montenegro quickly became an idyllic home-berth and investment opportunity for superyacht owners around the world. With 450 berths, including the world’s largest at 250-metres, tying the line in the Marina is just the beginning.

Recently awarded the world’s first and only Platinum award by TYHA and MIA, the yacht club, marina facilities, five-star hotel, restaurants, retail village, residential opportunities and ease of travel culminate in the East Med’s best offerings for those looking to hop on, or off, a yacht in complete comfort.

Not only is this the ideal area for keeping your friends and family happy, with tax-free shopping and a Knightsbridge school, but the crew as well.

Captains & Crew

One of the major draws for Captains, as well as Owners, is the support and infrastructure of Porto Montenegro and the surrounding regional advantages of being located outside the EU. Naturally set-up with governmental support to help charter activity expand organically.

With duty free fuel, running around 45% cheaper than surrounding countries, the non-EU status of Montenegro presents a world of opportunity; including no taxes on charters, which is a huge attraction in terms of operating as a home-port.

Crew themselves can benefit from a world of activity, retail and relaxation on the very dock in which they berth, with support, equipment, activities and exploration available any time of the year.

Superyacht Industry

An additional attraction that makes this an impressive location for the summer is the MYBA Pop-up Superyacht Show, bringing the brokerage and charter community to the docks for three days of yacht hopping, seminars and socialising in order to bring the business to you.

The charter and brokerage show rose the ranks in the superyacht calendar quickly, only now preparing for the third installment in the show’s career. However, the platform of the MYBA Pop-up show is unique, offering a stripped-back, organic access to the yachting world in Montenegro with a community feel creating a more effective channel for promoting yachts, and the region.

Captains signing up to the MYBA Pop-up Superyacht Charter show can also reap the rewards of 25% discount on berths rates during the event, while brokers and agents can benefit from a 50% discounted registration fee before August 3rd.

Charter Guests

"Montenegro is easily accessible" shares Captain Jean Marc of Benetti's superyacht St. David. "You can find your charter route taking you almost anywhere. From Corfu to Croatia you have quite a few places to go. It makes the perfect transition picking up charter guests for a Mediterranean cruise."

A favourite for both Captains and Guests, Boka Bay, Europe’s most southern fjord, is the perfect example of inland cruising in Montenegro; offering up lush mountain peaks and raw natural beauty. The heart of the region "Our Lady of the Rocks", is a small man-made islet holding a stunning 17th century church.

Just a short sail away lies Perast, where guests can moor up for water-edge dining alongside Conte restaurant before moving onward to Kotor, where the walled old town is inescapably charming.

As a haven for film stars in the 50's and 60's such as Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor, it's glamorous ambience is still felt here. Kotor remains deeply treasured as a UNESCO World Heritage town with “The Great Wall of Kotor” an iconic feature to the region.

"The bay of Kotor is beautiful, it's really gorgeous!” adds Captain Jean-Marc. “There are also 5 spots that you can go by yacht [from here], one for the party animal, Budva, or sail to the southern region toward Albania, which is a stretch of 22 km white sandy beach to enjoy."

For Agents or Brokers looking to participate in the MYBA Pop-up Show in Porto Montenegro this September (8-11), enquire here and receive a 50% ‘earlybird’ discount before August 3rd.