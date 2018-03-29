Launched in 2009, the 47-metre motor yacht boasts a vessel of true style and sophistication. With the bare bones of the Dutch build offering ample space on board, and the draping of contemporary stylings by Omega Architects.

The 47-meter motor yacht, 4You, built in 2009 by Heesen, who were also in charge of her interior design and exterior styling in collaboration with Omega Architects, was the canvas for KRM’s latest refit. With a full interior refit in 2014, M/Y 4You is now in the careful hands of KRM’s specialist engineers and architects ready for a part refit that will take place also in the sunny scape of Sibenik, Croatia. Yet, it is clear to see, this superyacht remains every bit as loyal to its Dutch DNA, even with this refresh.

After careful inspection by KRM’s highly qualified in-house team, a work plan was put in place to restore the life back into a much-loved and ever-so-contemporary masterpiece. With refit work such as a 10 year ABS survey, maintenance of all outboard valves and pumps, engine room updates and a freshly painted hull and superstructure, the industry eagerly awaits its refit-debut, due to finish in 8 weeks time.

With the 5 luxury staterooms across this luxe 47-metre space will be ready just in time for the summer season soon approaching, ensuring she makes her way across any Mediterranean backdrop in stylish elegance.