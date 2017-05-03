Meet The REV, the world’s largest research and expedition vessel and the heart of an exciting new oceanographic revolution.

The World’s Largest Explorer

From the drawing boards of Espen Oeino to the halls of the Vard Brattvaag shipyard in Norway, the 181.6-metre explorer superyacht out-measures the world’s largest privately owned yacht Azzam by almost two metres and is penned for launch in 2020.

The REV (Research Explorer Vessel) was created to house scientists for far-reaching expeditions to map and survey the ocean’s marine life, work with like-minded individuals to create solutions and act as a centre of gravity for change.

While this new vessel is a platform for the height of the scientific community, the REV will also act as a private charter yacht for guests looking to explore the world and fund an important, ongoing fight against the degradation of the oceans.

“There may not be any economic rationale for the private construction of such a ship, but the case is compelling from the ocean's’ point of view,” explains Owner, Kjell Inge Røkke.

“The ship will be offered as an arena for scientists and explorers from all over the world. The vessel will be built to the highest standard making it suitable for charter to private individuals, companies and institutions, which will generate research funding, and my family and I will also charter and use the ship as a place for recreation and inspiration.”

Her passenger ship specification means that anything from 60 scientists and 40 crew can explore the world, or alternatively, 36 charter guests with 54 crew can adventure across the most luxurious destinations carefree thanks to the ship's green philosophy, environmentally neutral engineering and full autonomy.

A Groundbreaking Purpose

Working with the World Wildlife Foundation Norway (WWF), the REV is a vehicle for both exploration and change. Exploring, documenting and collecting, the REV is capable of reaching up to 21,120 nautical miles (the equivalent of sailing non-stop almost 98% of the equator), as well as cater for and accommodate scientists with boundless technology at their fingertips.

While a platform for research, the REV itself is an innovation hub. Just one of the new innovations on board is already at the planning stages, allowing the yacht itself to collect waste plastics from the ocean surface.

“The REV will be a platform for gathering knowledge,” adds Kjell Inge Røkke. “I would like to welcome researchers, environmental groups, and other institutions on board, to acquire new skills to evolve innovative solutions to address challenges and opportunities connected to the seas.”

The revolutionary REV yacht and expedition vessel is a project far greater than any yacht on the water today, and the centre of an initiative far too important to surmise. We look forward to bringing you more details on the REV, as and when they emerge.