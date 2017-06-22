A glamorous shopping district, breathtaking coast line and a culinary epicentre for international cuisine, Porto Montenegro's allure is never ending. With MYBA creating quite the attraction, we discover just how the event continues to draw industry and visitors alike to the luxury yacht hub for another popular year.

How have previous editions of the show created an opportunity to be bigger and better this year?

“I think as with any new boat show or charter show it takes a couple of times to really get the word out there. With a lot of interest from the clients that were here last year- but also the arrival of new boats have attracted interest from brokers and the entire industry. The interest in this region continues to grow and the charter show, given the timing, continues to grow year on year as well."

What can people expect when arriving at P.M. for the MYBA show?

“We’ve got a pretty active calendar, from yacht hopping in the evening allowing the experience of hospitality that these yachts can offer clients or charter guests. We also have seminars scheduled for the days of the show which will include a wide variety of speakers in the program. They will cover interesting topics to help enlighten people on taxation benefits and cruising benefits."

What are the key feature's that draw brokers, owners and charterers to this show?

“They enjoy seeing the yachts, that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, they enjoy seeing an insight into this part of the world and how they can market that to potential charter guests. The yacht hopping is also a good social networking time as well, so I think the programme works well and the feedback we’ve received has been very positive."

Is Porto Montenegro still rising in terms of popularity, superyacht arrivals, charter and berthing?

“Porto Montenegro is continuing to lead the industry and set new benchmarks in marina services and standards. The Adriatic region, on the whole, is arguably the best cruising ground in the Mediterranean; Croatia has over 1000 islands to the north and you can continue north all the way up to Venice."

What are some of the key reasons for this?

"It’s a great place to start and end a charter itinerary. The popularity of the region only enhances what we’re doing here in Porto Montenegro which is based around making it easy for yacht captains and crew to manage their vessel and take away a lot of the hard work."

Amongst the many reasons, why should brokers, captains and owners be looking to Porto Montenegro this summer?

“The destination is phenomenal and it gives everybody an opportunity to have a very intense and focussed overview of not only the boats cruising the area, but the region Montenegro itself, showcases what Porto Montenegro has to offer in terms of facilities too. "

