Designed by Mauro Micheli of Officina Italiana Design, the team which is in charge of the design of all the models of the Riva range, in close collaboration with AYT – Advanced Yacht Technology, Ferretti Group’s research and naval design centre, and Centro Stile Ferretti Group, a skilful team of architects and designers; Riva 122’ Mythos will be produced by the skilled and experienced CRN shipyard in Ancona, the production plant of the Group which is specialized in the construction of mega yachts up to 90 metres.

Riva and CRN, both brands of the Ferretti Group, further strengthen their historic partnership, based on a tradition of constructing Riva maxi yachts at the shipyard. This strong partnership which has joined together two of the major protagonists of the international pleasure boating industry for more than 40 years, started in 1970 when Carlo Riva decided to terminate the agreement signed with the Dutch shipyard with whom he had been working until that period. This shift proved to be successful and led between 1970 and 1978 to the launch of five 23.50 metre motor yachts of the Marco Polo series and two Vespucci of 90 and 100 feet designed by the Carlo Riva Yacht Division.

Ferruccio Rossi, CEO of Ferretti Group, proudly declares: “Riva launches another amazing model. 122’ Mythos features a harmonious and elegant line, keeping that magic aura which has been characterizing all the models of the famous brand for 170 years. We are thrilled that the historic partnership between Riva and CRN has been renewed for the development of this project, designed for coping with the growing demand for mega yachts featuring a unique and unmistakable style. Our major strength is the perfect pairing of Riva’s painstaking care for detail, elegance, and design and CRN’s know-how, craftsmanship and uniqueness in mega yacht construction".

Andrea Frabetti, Product Development Director of Ferretti Group, states: "Riva 122’ Mythos is the first model of Riva’s mega yachts completely made in light aluminium alloy. This planning model shall feature high technology and comfort, with top of the range and interesting performance. In this period, any project should be focused on consumption and range. This model, in particular, features a shaft line propulsion system with propellers designed for the utmost efficiency. The active stabilization system completes this project, entirely focused on the utmost comfort”.

Mauro Micheli, who founded Officina Italiana Design together with Sergio Beretta, explains the idea which inspired the new masterpiece by Riva: “Explaining a craft and its project is always more difficult than designing it. The idea and the line of the new 122’ took 10 minutes, but the difference stands in the time dedicated to the definition of details, those making this model unique. 122’ Mythos represents the 'large scale continuation’ of the Domino, a model which got through the crisis in the most complicated period. I am never completely satisfied with my job, but in the case of 122’ Mythos I repeat what I said for the Domino: this craft comes from instincts, this is why it will be awarded. The careful but not aggressive design will make this yacht a milestone of the nautical sector, just like Aquariva, Rivarama, Rivale, which are still being produced after so many years post-launch. The synergy we found with the Ferretti Group makes us stronger in our work. Together, instinct comes to light, embodied by a new model. This is a new chapter of Riva's history".

The new flagship of Riva is more than 37 metre long and 7.60 metre wide. The planing aluminium hull gets to a peak speed of 27 knots, with a cruising speed of 25 knots, thanks to two MTU 12 V 4000 M 93L engines (preliminary data).

The extremely elegant and spacious exteriors allow enjoying the time spent cruising together. The large main deck cockpit features a large and comfortable sun pad and a table which can host up to ten people. The salon and the dinette have large windows with an amazing panoramic view and are connected to the helm station; the wide galley, which can also be accessed from the crew area of the lower deck, is located to the front of the deck, after the helm station.